Daughters of man fatally shot by police to receive $500K

The daughters of a man who was fatally shot by police in Washington will receive $500,000.
The Tri-City Herald repots a federal judge approved a deal this month that gives the two teen daughters of Antonio Zambrano-Montes most of a $750,000 settlement that caps their family's civil rights suit against the city of Pasco over the 2015 shooting death of their father.
The court initially rejected the offer in December because attorneys representing the parents, his children and their mother could not agree on how to split the money.
The daughters, now 18 and 15, will get about $125,000 each after fees and other costs are deducted from the settlement.
Zambrano-Montes' parents, Agapita Montes-Rivera and J. Jesus Zambrano-Fernandez will receive $100,000 each, minus fees.
Teresa de Jesus Meraz Ruiz, the mother of Zambrano-Montes' daughters, will receive $50,000, minus fees.
