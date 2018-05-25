Most of North Dakota's biggest cities get bigger in 2017

Three of North Dakota's four largest cities saw population growth last year, but most cities connected to the oil patch saw decreases.
New U.S. Census Bureau population estimates as of July 2017 show that Fargo grew nearly 1.7 percent from 2016, Bismarck grew 0.7 percent and Grand Forks was up 0.4 percent, the Minot Daily News reported .
Minot's population dipped for the second straight year, according to the data. The more than 47,800 residents are about a 1.9 decrease from the previous year. The drop comes amid a slowdown in the western oil patch.
"We are not immune to the impact of what's going on in the economy," said Minot Mayor Chuck Barney. "I think as activity picks up in the Bakken, we will see our population pick up accordingly."
Barney said that it's positive news to see the city holding on to much of the growth from previous years. The 2017 estimate is about a 17 percent increase from the 2010 census.
"That's kind of a reflection on the community — that people got here and they like it and they decided to make their home here, even with the downturn," he said.
In the oil patch, Dickinson's population was down 2.3 percent and Williston's was down 2.7 percent. Watford City bucked the trend, with an increase of 1.6 percent.
North Dakota ranked 17th in the country in housing unit growth last year and showed the largest growth since 2010, at 18 percent. The state saw about 4,000 units added in the year ending last July.
