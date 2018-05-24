Judge who took part in storied undercover Chicago probe dies

A southern Illinois judge who went to Chicago for a temporary assignment and ended up helping convict dozens of judges, attorneys and police officers in one of city's most famous corruption cases has died.
The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that 74-year-old Brockton Lockwood of Herrin died in Marion on Monday.
Lockwood filled in on the bench in Chicago in the early 1980s — something downstate judges did to help reduce a backlog of cases in Cook County.
In 1981 he alerted federal authorities to widespread corruption and for three years he wore a wire and taped conversations with corrupt judges, lawyers, court employees and police officers. He later told the newspaper he hid a recorder in his cowboy boots.
In the end, the investigation known as "Operation Greylord" led to the conviction of nearly 100 people.
