Police chief named to Alaska marijuana regulatory board

The police chief of the small southeast Alaska city of Sitka is the newest member of the state's Marijuana Control Board.
Gov. Bill Walker's office confirmed Thursday that Jeff Ankerfelt had been appointed to the board's public safety seat, which had been vacant since March.
Travis Welch, who was appointed to the seat earlier this year, resigned in March after losing his job as North Slope Borough police chief.
Walker's office says there were two applications for the seat in this latest go-round. Ankerfelt's appointment is subject to legislative approval.
The appointment, which was effective May 14, comes as the board is poised to once again debate proposed rules that would allow for consumers to partake of marijuana products on site at authorized shops.
