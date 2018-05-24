NY Republicans nominate Keith Wofford for attorney general

New York's Republican Party nominated New York City attorney Keith Wofford as their preferred candidate for attorney general on Thursday.
A Harvard Law School graduate, Wofford was raised in Buffalo and is now the co-managing partner of the New York City office of the law firm of Ropes & Gray. Wofford defeated Joe Holland to win the nomination at the Republican state convention in Manhattan.
Wofford said that if elected his priority will be combating New York's chronic problem with political corruption.
"I will put an end to it by going after public corruption wherever it leads and bring charges against those who violate the public trust, regardless of their title," he said.
On the Democratic side, New York City Public Advocate Letitia James was nominated for attorney general Wednesday at the party's convention on Long Island.
The winner of the November election will succeed Democrat Eric Schneiderman, who resigned earlier this month after he was accused of assaulting four women he dated. Schneiderman has denied the allegations.
Earlier this week, lawmakers tapped Barbara Underwood, previously the state's No. 2 legal official, to fill out the reminder of Schneiderman's term.
In the state comptroller's race, Republicans nominated former banking executive Johnathan Trichter as their nominee. Democrats on Wednesday nominated incumbent Thomas DiNapoli for another term as the state's chief financial official.
