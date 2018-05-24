Police officer charged with pouring beer down man's back

A Maryland police officer is accused of pouring beer down the shirt of a man to whom he issued a parking citation.
The Washington Post reports a grand jury indicted Brentwood officer Ilia Cole on charges of second-degree assault, misconduct in office and related counts this week.
The Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office said in a statement that Cole ordered three "Spanish-speaking immigrants" out of their car Feb. 15 and issued a parking violation and open container citation. The victim hadn't started drinking an open beer as he waited to park.
Prosecutors say the man refused to dump the beer, so Cole opened a can, "grabbed him by the shirt and poured the beer down his back."
Brentwood Police Chief Robert Althoff says Cole's police powers are suspended. It's unclear whether Cole has a lawyer.
