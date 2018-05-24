Baltimore police say reform on track amid leadership turmoil

Despite command shake-ups that have roiled the already troubled Baltimore Police Department, top officials say the force is adhering to the reform schedule set under its consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.
The Baltimore Sun reports the head of the department's consent decree compliance office, Chief Michelle Wirzberger, said Monday there hasn't been a delay since Darryl De Sousa resigned as commissioner last week following federal tax charges.
Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle is the third person to lead the department since the year-old decree was signed.
Wirzbirger says it helps that Tuggle had overseen the areas the consent decree specifically concerns.
Police spokesman T.J. Smith says the point of a consent decree is "to bust right through all of that political mess."
Independent monitor Ken Thompson couldn't be reached for comment.
