Rauner's gun veto not all or nothing, aide says

Gov. Bruce Rauner is not demanding reinstatement of the death penalty in exchange for Democratic-favored gun restrictions in an all-or-nothing package, an aide said after testimony before a House committee Wednesday.
David Risley, the Republican's director of criminal justice and public safety policy, said each of the provisions Rauner added in an amendatory veto last week — including a 72-hour gun-delivery waiting period, a bump-stock ban and a court procedure for taking guns from dangerous people — would have the governor's support.
"Each one has been drafted as a stand-alone bill," Risley told The Associated Press after the House Judiciary-Criminal Committee took testimony on Rauner's veto. "Each component of his own amendatory veto, he would sign if it reaches his desk."
That came as a shock to Democrats who believed another addition Rauner made in his amendatory veto — a plan to reinstate the death penalty for mass murderers and those who kill police officers — is a "poison pill" that Democratic lawmakers had to approve in order to get the other gun restrictions.
"The way many of us interpreted his amendatory veto was tying all these components into one package and saying, 'We won't give you these very sensible gun-safety laws unless you give us these very controversial measures, particularly the death penalty,'" said Rep. Will Guzzardi, a Chicago Democrat.
After speaking with the AP on the House floor, Guzzardi approached House Speaker Michael Madigan with the news. The fellow Chicago Democrat nodded and said, "The governor's flexible."
Rauner used his power of amendatory veto last week on legislation the Democratic-controlled General Assembly sent him to extend the waiting period for delivery of an assault-style weapon to 72 hours, up from 24 — the same waiting period for handguns. Rauner's change to that measure expanded the 72-hour wait to all guns.
He inserted the other provisions, however, including one that would bring back capital punishment, which the state abolished in 2011. The death penalty would only apply to cases of multiple murders or when a police officer is killed.
Democrats claimed Rauner's move was meant to strengthen his conservative bona fides as he campaigns for re-election this fall and, at the same time, allow him to blame Democrats when they reject the bill by claiming they were against the very "commonsense" gun restrictions they trumpet.
Rauner's opposition came to the hearing Wednesday with that in mind. The first person to testify, Delphine Cherry of Hazel Crest, saw her daughter, Tyese Abney, killed by a stray bullet in 1992 and her son, Tyler Randolph, killed by gun violence in 2012.
"As the mother of two children killed 20 years apart, I find the governor's political games in his amendatory veto shameful and heartless," Cherry said.
Other provisions in the amendatory veto include requiring judges who approve plea agreements to reduce sentences in gun-violence cases to publicly explain their rationale and to give local school districts funding flexibility to finance police officers or mental health professionals to stop campus violence or defuse it.
Rauner proposes allowing schools in counties that have a sales tax for school facilities to ask voters if they'd like to use money from that fund to finance officers or mental health professionals. Currently, the money may be used for security hardware such as cameras or locks, but not personnel.
___
The bills are HB1468 and SB2580 .
___
Contact Political Writer John O'Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/john%20o'connor
Comments