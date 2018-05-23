Iowa candidate runs outside group supporting his campaign

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Jim Mowrer, Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, speaks during an election night rally, in Des Moines, Iowa. Mower, now a Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State, has been helping run a political action committee that is supporting his campaign, a potential violation of state election law, disclosure filings show. The Des Moines Register via AP, File Rodney White