Utah panel plans school safety recommendations

The Utah School Safety Commission says it's making progress on reaching a series of recommendations to help prevent school shootings.
Commission member Terryl Warner told The Salt Lake Tribune that the recommendations might not require legislative approval to implement.
Warner says the Utah Board of Education has already enacted a policy on allowing schools to hire social workers through a supplemental revenue source following commission discussion on the matter.
Warner says the commission has also discussed topics that include installing panic alarms in schools and funding threat-assessment training for school personnel.
The volunteer panel was created earlier this year outside of any formal action by the state Legislature. Its meetings are closed to the public.
The commission's final meeting is scheduled for early June.
