Indiana Supreme Court disbars lawyer in estate theft case

The Indiana Supreme Court has disbarred a lawyer imprisoned for the misappropriation of funds from six estates that authorities say totaled hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The Herald Bulletin reports the court issued the decision Tuesday to disbar Stephen Schuyler. The court earlier took steps to keep him from working as a lawyer after suspending the Anderson attorney's law license because he didn't cooperate in an investigation of complaints against him.
Schuyler was sentenced last year to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in the case.
Authorities say a check Schuyler wrote to East Lynn Christian Church, an estate beneficiary, in 2015 for more than $78,000 bounced. Later that year, Schuyler was removed from more than 130 cases in which he had a fiduciary interest in estates and guardianships.
Comments