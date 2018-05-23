Casper councilman offers to buy metal detectors for schools

A Wyoming city official is offering to buy metal detectors for two high schools as way to improve school safety.
Casper City Councilman Dallas Laird told the Casper Star-Tribune that he would write a check to the Natrona County School District to buy two metal detectors, one each for Natrona County and Kelly Walsh high schools.
Laird says the devices cost about $6,000 each. He says the district could enlist community volunteers who would be trained to operate the devices at the schools.
Laird says more needs to be done to protect schools and "if you keep firearms out of the school, no child would get shot."
School board chairwoman Rita Walsh says they appreciate the offer, but they require more information about staffing the devices.
