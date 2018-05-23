GOP challenger's site calls McMaster "Hypocrite Henry"

A Republican mounting a primary challenge to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the incumbent has been hypocritical on three important issues.
Greenville businessman John Warren tells The Associated Press that he's launching a website Wednesday calling out McMaster for hypocrisy on ethics reform, fiscal efforts and abortions.
Warren tells AP he's launching www.HypocriteHenry.com because, "The last thing government needs is someone who can't keep his word."
The release comes just house before McMaster, Warren and three other Republican hopefuls face-off for a debate at Clemson University. Other contenders have previously met on stage, but this will be McMaster's first time joining them.
