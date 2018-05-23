Bizarre graffiti found scrawled on NYC education building

The New York Police Department says vandals defaced a historic New York City courthouse with bizarre graffiti.
The graffiti was discovered Tuesday morning painted on the pillars of the historic Tweed Courthouse in lower Manhattan, which houses the city's Department of Education. One of the scrawled messages read "Unconstitutional Murder Lower Economic Education Feudal Class" while another read "Human Rights ERA Plato Wilfred Socrates."
Education Department spokeswoman Toya Holness says they are disappointed someone would vandalize the New York City landmark.
By noon, much of the graffiti had been removed. The NYPD says it is investigating.
