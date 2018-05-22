Video: Officer tells lawmaker he can smell alcohol

A New Mexico state lawmaker insists in video released by police that she hasn't consumed alcohol, but the officer who stops her says he can smell it.
Police on Tuesday released lapel video of the arrest of Republican Rep. Monica Youngblood of Albuquerque on aggravated drunken driving charge. She was detained early Sunday at a DWI checkpoint.
In the video, Youngblood complies with the officer's requests to balance on one leg and count forward and backward. She declines a breathalyzer test.
When the officer asks her education level, she tells him she has a high school diploma and real estate license. She also says she's a state lawmaker.
Later, she says she fights for police every chance she gets.
Police say Youngblood performed badly on a field sobriety test.
