Lawyer criticizes decision not to charge Pinal County judge

The attorney for a woman who accused a Pinal County judge of sexually abusing her when she was a child says the decision not to file charges against the judge isn't an exoneration.
The Pima County Attorney's Office said it won't file charges against Judge Steven Fuller because they don't have the level of evidence needed to win a conviction.
Matt Long, an attorney representing the woman, says the decision is a reflection of an insufficient investigation.
The woman told investigators that Fuller touched her genitals and buttocks repeatedly and also showed her pornography.
Fuller denied the allegations.
The woman said she and the judge knew each other before the alleged abuse occurred but the Associated Press isn't identifying her because it generally doesn't name alleged sexual assault victims.
