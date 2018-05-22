District to discipline students who walk out of class

A Wyoming school district is not allowing any more students to walk out of class during the school day without consequences.
The Cody Enterprise reports Park County School District 6 Superintendent Ray Schulte announced the decision last week after the Cody district saw two spring walkouts staged by students, both around 20 minutes in length.
The two walkouts at Cody High School were to raise awareness of gun control and to honor the victims of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting; and to express support for the Second Amendment and gun rights.
Schulte says neither protest was condoned by the high school, but school administration also did not discipline students for leaving class.
