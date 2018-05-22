FILE - In this July 28, 2016, file photo, Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Texas' primary runoff will test whether the national Democratic Party's establishment can overcome an insurgent wing more openly hostile to President Donald Trump. The only statewide runoff features little-known Democratic gubernatorial candidates: Ex-Dallas County sheriff Valdez against Houston businessman Andrew White, whose father, Mark, was governor from 1983 to 1987. Neither is expected to seriously challenge well-funded Abbott. Texas hasn't elected a Democratic governor since 1990.
School shooting not likely to decide Texas runoff races

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

May 22, 2018 12:37 AM

AUSTIN, Texas

Texas' primary runoff will test whether the national Democratic Party's establishment can overcome an insurgent wing more openly hostile to President Donald Trump.

It will also set up November races where Democrats hope to flip three Republican-held U.S. House seats, a once unthinkable total in such a conservative state. And the party will learn its gubernatorial nominee, even if Republican Gov. Greg Abbott looks unbeatable.

But one Democratic issue not expected to resonate is gun control, even though balloting comes four days after a shooting killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School near Houston.

Top Texas Republicans have promised to discuss better fortifying schools — not gun control. And Democrats generally agree on more gun control so there hasn't been much debate.

