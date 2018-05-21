The Latest: Guns, minimum wage topics in Democrats' debate

FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, Clark County Commission member Steve Sisolak speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates organized by Nevada faith groups in Las Vegas. The two top Democratic candidates for governor in Nevada will debate Monday, May 21, 2018, in a one-hour live broadcast in Las Vegas. Clark County commissioners Chris Giunchigliani, not seen, and Steve Sisolak are vying to make it through a June 12 party primary to face the GOP choice to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval in November. John Locher, File AP Photo