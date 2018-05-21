A Capitol Police officer escorts two protesters out of the Kansas secretary of state's office and toward a bus waiting to take them to the local jail, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Topeka, Kan. The protesters are part of the Poor People's Campaign and protesting policies against illegal immigration and for tough voter identification laws championed by Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
A Capitol Police officer escorts two protesters out of the Kansas secretary of state's office and toward a bus waiting to take them to the local jail, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Topeka, Kan. The protesters are part of the Poor People's Campaign and protesting policies against illegal immigration and for tough voter identification laws championed by Secretary of State Kris Kobach. Mitchell Willetts AP Photo
Police arrest 18 protesting in Kansas official's office

The Associated Press

May 21, 2018 07:18 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

Police have arrested 18 people protesting inside Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's office as part of a demonstration against policies he champions.

Kansas Highway Patrol spokesman Adam Winters said the demonstrators were arrested Monday for criminal trespassing by the Capitol Police.

About 40 protesters with the Poor People's Campaign gathered outside the building housing Kobach's office to decry his stance against illegal immigration and for tough voter identification laws. The protesters called those policies tools of white supremacy.

Kobach was not in the building after attending a political luncheon in Leavenworth. He issued a statement defending his fight against illegal immigration, saying, "the law is the law."

It was the second of six weeks of planned protests. The campaign is focused on array of social and economic issues.

