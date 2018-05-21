Kentucky 6th Congressional District Democratic candidate Amy McGrath, left, speaks with Vonnie Gesinske at RT Outfitters on Monday, May 21, 2018, in Lexington, Ky. McGrath is one of several candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s primary election for the chance to challenge likely Republican nominee Andy Barr, a three-term incumbent.
Kentucky 6th Congressional District Democratic candidate Amy McGrath, left, speaks with Vonnie Gesinske at RT Outfitters on Monday, May 21, 2018, in Lexington, Ky. McGrath is one of several candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s primary election for the chance to challenge likely Republican nominee Andy Barr, a three-term incumbent. Adam Beam AP Photo
Kentucky 6th Congressional District Democratic candidate Amy McGrath, left, speaks with Vonnie Gesinske at RT Outfitters on Monday, May 21, 2018, in Lexington, Ky. McGrath is one of several candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s primary election for the chance to challenge likely Republican nominee Andy Barr, a three-term incumbent. Adam Beam AP Photo

National Politics

Teachers, battle for Congress highlight Kentucky primaries

By ADAM BEAM Associated Press

May 21, 2018 02:54 PM

WINCHESTER, Ky.

Kentucky voters are preparing to go to the polls in a series of primary elections that will test the reach of teachers' political power and set the stage for a key congressional race that could determine which party controls Washington in the second half of President Donald Trump's first term.

In the 6th Congressional District, six Democrats are vying for the chance to challenge three-term Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr. They include Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, former fighter pilot Amy McGrath and state Sen. Reggie Thomas.

Across the state, at least 16 current and former educators have primaries Tuesday for state legislative seats, including four challenging Republican incumbents.

And in Rowan County, four Democrats are competing for the chance to challenge Kim Davis, the county clerk who denied marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2015.

  Comments  