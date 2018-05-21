Lawmakers tout historic Little Rock school site additions

Two U.S. representatives are praising federal legislation that expands the boundaries of the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Reps. French Hill and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy visited the site on Sunday. Little Rock Central High played a significant role in the country's public school desegregation when nine black students persisted in attending the formerly all-white institution in 1957.
President Donald Trump signed legislation in January adding seven houses near the school to the historic site boundaries. The legislation also allows the Interior Department's secretary to reach "cooperative agreements" with the homeowners to preserve the site.
Hill says the street that the school and houses sit on "made history," and that he wants visitors to experience the area "just as the Little Rock Nine did."
