McSally: House leadership vowed to hear her immigration bill

Republican Congresswoman Martha McSally says the House GOP leadership has committed to hearing her hardline immigration bill in early June.
The Arizona Republic reports McSally told voters gathered Saturday in Scottsdale for her Senate campaign event that the House leadership promised to hear the proposal she helped craft.
The measure, sponsored by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Virginia, would reduce legal immigration and authorize new funding for border security, including President Donald Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The bill also would give temporary legal protections to younger undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.
Democrats and conservative Republicans cast her pivot to the stricter measure as an election-year maneuver ahead of Arizona's August 28 Republican Senate primary. McSally defended the move, saying she began working on the legislation long before entering the Senate race.
Comments