Ex-Vermont senator who served 48 years retires from day job

The ex-Vermont state senator who was defeated in his bid for re-election after 48 years in office is now retiring from the day job he's held for 60 years, teaching political science at Johnson State College.
Vermont Public Radio reports the 92-year-old Bill Doyle retired earlier this month.
Doyle lost his bid to be elected to the state Senate for the 24th time in November 2016, finishing fourth in a race for one of Washington County's three seats in the 30-member state Senate.
During his years in the Senate, Doyle was probably best known for the unscientific Doyle poll he would circulate to Vermonters on Town Meeting Day.
Over the decades an estimated 80 former students have run for political office and 40 have been elected.
