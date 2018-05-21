Crime, officer numbers in Little Rock area top US norm

Criminal justice experts say that the number of crimes committed, the number of adults arrested and the number of sworn law enforcement officers in Arkansas' most populous county are above the national average.
Pulaski County has paid two firms to analyze the county's adult justice system. The JFA Institute and the Justice Management Institute are examining the county's law enforcement, the more than 1,200-bed jail, and the district and circuit courts, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported .
The firms reported data last week to the county's criminal justice coordinating committee.
The county has a "crimes against persons" rate more than twice the national average, at nearly 950 for every 100,000 residents, according to data from the Arkansas Crime Information Center. The category includes homicide, rape, aggravated assault and robbery. The national average is about 400.
"You have a population that's not changing very much, but you've got a crime problem that's remaining stubbornly high," said James Austin, president of the JFA Institute.
Austin also said the number of sworn officers across various county agencies is high for the area's population, which is at about 2,000. A higher-than-average arrest rate also likely goes hand-in-hand with the high crime rate, he said.
Experts still said county criminal justice professionals do some things well and seem willing to collaborate, which could help correct what they call a mostly "reactive" approach to a large jail population. Austin also noted that the average length of stay in jail is lower than the national average.
Some county sheriff's office personnel objected to the finding about high arrest numbers, saying the figures are inflated.
Both firms will work with county officials to create recommendations before the end of the year after reviewing and clarifying data.
"We're not going to change Pulaski County," Austin said. "Only you can change Pulaski County."
Comments