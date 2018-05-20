Hopi Tribe ask governments for help in land exchange efforts

The Hopi Tribe has reached out to local governments for help as it attempts to finalize a land transfer under an agreement between the tribe and the Navajo Nation.
The Arizona Daily Sun reports the Hopi Tribe was promised nearly 23 square miles (60 square kilometers) of state trust land in a 1996 agreement approved by Congress in a dispute over overlapping boundaries of Hopi and Navajo reservation lands.
Recent efforts on the land transfer were stymied by inclusion of national forest tracts in the Flagstaff area.
Tribal Chairman Tim Nuvangyaoma has asked Coconino County Board of Supervisors and Flagstaff City Council to call on Gov. Doug Ducey and the State Land Department to follow through on finalizing the land transfer.
