Alaska officials complete state-level climate policy draft

Alaska officials have taken a first step toward a comprehensive plan to address climate issues in the state.
The Juneau Empire reports the Climate Action Leadership Team, appointed by Gov. Bill Walker, released a draft document for a state-level climate policy earlier this month.
The document outlines plans to reduce greenhouse gas by 30 percent and a 15 percent increase in energy efficiency by 2025.
The draft recommends a switch to 50 percent renewable electricity sources by that same year.
It also proposes using carbon pricing, a market-based method for reducing greenhouse gas emissions which puts a price on carbon emissions.
A report by the Department of Environmental Conservation says Alaska has the fourth highest per-capita greenhouse gas emissions of any state in the country.
