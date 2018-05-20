National Politics

Alaska officials complete state-level climate policy draft

The Associated Press

May 20, 2018 01:06 PM

JUNEAU, Alaska

Alaska officials have taken a first step toward a comprehensive plan to address climate issues in the state.

The Juneau Empire reports the Climate Action Leadership Team, appointed by Gov. Bill Walker, released a draft document for a state-level climate policy earlier this month.

The document outlines plans to reduce greenhouse gas by 30 percent and a 15 percent increase in energy efficiency by 2025.

The draft recommends a switch to 50 percent renewable electricity sources by that same year.

It also proposes using carbon pricing, a market-based method for reducing greenhouse gas emissions which puts a price on carbon emissions.

A report by the Department of Environmental Conservation says Alaska has the fourth highest per-capita greenhouse gas emissions of any state in the country.

