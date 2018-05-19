Ballot issues need to be resolved in governor's race

Valerie Ervin's name will not appear on the ballot as a gubernatorial candidate in Maryland's Democratic primary despite her decision to seek the office after the unexpected death of her running mate.
Maryland's top elections official said in a court affidavit Friday that officials are still figuring out how to count votes for Ervin in the June 26 primary. She said it's too late to change ballots because they're already being printed.
Ervin was initially a candidate for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. His May 10 death presented Ervin the option to run in his place.
The Baltimore Sun reports proof versions of the ballot list Ervin's name under Kamenetz. It's not clear how a vote cast for the Kamenetz/Ervin ticket will be counted.
