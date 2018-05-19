Fairbanks officials seek housing commitment from Air Force

U.S. Air Force officials say they have no intention of adding privatized housing to a base near Fairbanks, but city officials say they want more assurances.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Fairbanks officials are seeking a commitment on housing at Eielson Air Force Base in order to attract large-scale housing investors who are worried about being undercut by government-backed housing.
Fairbanks Economic Development Corp. CEO Jim Dodson says the base will require about 900 new housing units by 2020 to accommodate the base's buildup.
Borough Mayor Karl Kassel says investors need more confidence before they back a project, so officials are seeking "something in writing that reflects more long-term guarantees."
Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told lawmakers during a subcommittee hearing that there were no plans for privatized housing.
Comments