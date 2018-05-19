Indiana courthouse gets new clock tower, 8 decades later

This Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo shows the Montgomery County Courthouse's new clock tower after a crane lifted it atop the building in three pieces in Crawfordsville, Ind. The 1876 courthouse lost its original clock tower in 1941, when it was removed amid structural concerns. Fundraisers to replace it began more than two decades ago, spearheaded by a now-deceased local physician who was stunned when he returned from service in World War II to find the courthouse shorn of its distinctive timepiece. Journal & Courier via AP Dave Bangert