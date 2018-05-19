GoFundMe makes saving Lincoln artifacts hip, accessible

The crowdsourcing site where people seek contributions for school books or medical bills has a new campaign: $9.7 million to keep artifacts belonging to Abraham Lincoln in his hometown.
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation in Springfield, Illinois, has turned to GoFundMe to pay a loan from 2007 that covered artifacts belonging to the 16th president.
They include bloodied gloves Lincoln took to the theater the night he was shot and a stovepipe hat he purportedly wore.
Carla Knorowski (nohr-OW'-skee) is the foundation's CEO. She says if everyone donated "a Lincoln" from their pocketbooks — a $5 bill — the campaign would be over quickly.
The foundation paid $25 million for the well-known Taper Collection and borrowed $23 million. The GoFundMe effort had raised nearly $5,000 by Saturday morning.
