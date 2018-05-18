Ex-State Republican Party chair to challenge Sen. Cantwell

Former state Republican Party chair Susan Hutchison is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell's effort to win a fourth term in 2018.
The Seattle Times reports Hutchison filed late Friday afternoon right before the candidate-filing deadline.
Hutchison is the best-known of more than two-dozen challengers in the race.
In an interview with the newspaper Hutchison called Cantwell a fake senator and a leader of the left-wing elite that are destroying the state.
A Cantwell spokesperson did not immediately respond for a request for comment.
State Democratic Party spokeswoman Ansley Lacitis dismissed Hutchison's prospects saying Cantwell has been fighting for Washington state her whole career.
Hutchison is a former television news anchor who served as state Republican Party chair from 2013 until stepping down earlier this year, amid speculation she might be appointed to a position in President Donald Trump's administration.
Comments