APNewsBreak: Rauner ally Dunkin given $70K Chicago post

Gov. Bruce Rauner has appointed a former House Democrat to a $70,000 post on Chicago's wastewater treatment board.
Secretary of State records Friday indicate the Republican governor appointed former state Rep. Ken Dunkin to an opening on the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.
Dunkin aligned with Rauner during the governor's first tumultuous year in 2015. He cost House Speaker Michael Madigan votes on key issues in Madigan's struggle with Rauner. Dunkin was defeated in the 2016 primary.
The Chicago Democrat said Friday the appointment is not payback. He says "I wanted to serve as I have in the past."
Rauner's 2014 campaign for governor was marked by repeated criticism of then-Gov. Pat Quinn for appointing allies to key posts.
Rauner's office did not immediately comment Friday.
