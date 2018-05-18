Late Senator Akaka memorialized at Hawaii State Capitol

The late Sen. Daniel Akaka is being memorialized at the Hawaii State Capitol.
Hawaii Army National Guard soldiers carried the senator's casket to the Capitol rotunda on Friday where Akaka will lie in state for 24 hours.
Akaka died in April at the age of 93 after being hospitalized for several months. He was the first Native Hawaiian elected to Congress.
Members of the Royal Order of Kamehameha, other Hawaiian royal societies and state lawmakers greeted the casket and paid their respects to Akaka's family.
The Royal Hawaiian Band played the senator's favorite song, "Hawaiian Lullaby."
The Akaka family plans a service at Kawaiahao Church on Saturday. The ceremony will be open to the public.
