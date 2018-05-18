New Kansas law allows agencies to refuse LGBT adoptions

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has signed legislation granting legal protections to faith-based adoption agencies that cite their religious beliefs for not placing children in LGBT homes.
Colyer signed the measure Friday during a ceremony at a Christian boys' home in the Wichita area. The new law takes effect July 1.
Under the law, agencies cannot be barred from providing foster care or adoption services for the state if they refuse to place children in homes violating their "sincerely held" religious beliefs. In Oklahoma, Gov. Mary Fallin signed a similar measure last week.
Supporters argued that the measures would prevent agencies from facing lawsuits or hostile action by a state if officials did not agree with their views.
But critics contend that such policies sanction taxpayer-funded discrimination against LGBT couples.
Comments