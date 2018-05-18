Court rejects appeal in fatal stabbing

Delaware's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a Wilmington man sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing his girlfriend with a screwdriver.
The court ruled Thursday that Robert T. Smith's appeal was wholly without merit. Smith's attorney had sought to withdraw from the case after concluding there were no arguably appealable issues.
Smith pleaded guilty but mentally ill last year in the February 2016 death of 45-year-old Inga Coffee.
After stabbing Coffee, Smith fled in her car and led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 before crashing into a police vehicle in Wilmington.
Authorities say Smith killed Coffee shortly after completing a 13-year prison sentence for assaulting her in 2003.
Comments