Phoenix police ID suspect in fatal shooting at store

Police have identified a man suspected of shooting and killing a customer during a shootout with officers at a convenience store earlier this month.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said Friday that 53-year-old Joel M. Carson was booked for first-degree murder and kidnapping, as well as possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and aggravated assault in the May 9 shooting at South 19th Avenue and West Grant Street.
Carson was shot by police at the store after a robbery turned into a barricade situation. No officers were injured in the confrontation.
The customer, 24-year-old Efran Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
