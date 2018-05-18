The Latest: Bill offers concealed carry crime expungement

The Latest on the last day of the Missouri 2018 legislative session (all times local):
11:35 a.m.
People convicted of carrying hidden firearms without a concealed carry permit would be eligible to have their records expunged under a bill passed in Missouri.
House members voted 143-0 Friday to give the measure final approval.
The bill deals with people convicted of concealed carry violations before a new law that took effect last year made those permits largely unnecessary in Missouri.
House Democratic Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty says it doesn't make sense to continue punishing people for something that's no longer a crime. She says the bill offers second chances.
She says expungement wouldn't be available to people who also were convicted of violent crimes, such as assault or kidnapping.
1:20 a.m.
Missouri's Republican-led Legislature is poised to pass sweeping changes to the state tax code before reconvening in special session to begin considering the impeachment of GOP Gov. Eric Greitens.
Lawmakers face a 6 p.m. Friday deadline to pass bills in the annual regular session. Then, 30 minutes later, they plan to open the proceedings against Greitens.
Still pending is a proposal to cut the corporate tax rate from 6.25 percent to 4 percent in 2020. The bill needs final approval in the House.
Lawmakers late Thursday night pushed through a bill to cut the individual income tax rate for most residents from 5.9 percent to 5.5 percent in 2019. The rate would then gradually decrease to 5.1 percent. The bill also would reduce a federal income tax deduction.
