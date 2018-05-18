Pence making Indianapolis trip to tout GOP tax cuts

Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Indianapolis and will speak at an event touting the Republican-backed tax cut plan signed by President Donald Trump.
Pence has been appearing at numerous similar events around the country organized by the pro-Trump group America First Policies.
The Friday afternoon event at a downtown Indianapolis hotel follows a campaign rally with Trump and Pence last week in the northern Indiana city of Elkhart. Trump derided Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly during that rally over his opposition to the GOP tax bill.
Donnelly is facing wealthy Republican businessman Mike Braun in what is expected to be one of the nation's most competitive Senate races.
