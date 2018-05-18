Hawaii representative accused of misusing campaign money

A Hawaii congressional candidate is accused of misusing funds donated to his campaigns for the state House, including using campaign money for personal expenses.
The state Campaign Spending Commission said Thursday that state Rep. Kaniela Ing has failed to report more than $28,000 in campaign donations and more than $87,000 in campaign expenditures since 2011.
According to the commission, the unreported spending included more than $2,000 in campaign money used to pay rent, about $1,000 used to pay legal fees and more than $200 used to pay his partner's credit card bills.
Hawaii News Now reports Ing said during a news conference that any errors were unintentional.
He declined to address the allegation of personal use of his campaign money.
The commission will discuss the issue during its next meeting on Wednesday.
