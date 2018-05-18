3 NY prosecutors back changes to parole and probation system

Three New York prosecutors are backing a national push to change parole and probation.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez and Albany County DA David Soares — all Democrats — have signed onto a statement published by Columbia University researchers that concludes a lack of funding and a focus on technical violations hurt the effectiveness of parole and probation.
The paper says onerous fees and overly burdensome rules can backfire and make it harder for former inmates to re-enter society. The researchers recommend changes to shift the focus of parole from punishment to incentives.
More than 70 past and present law enforcement and corrections officials and researchers from around the country have signed on to the statement.
