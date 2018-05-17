National Politics

Missouri Legislature calls for constitutional convention

The Associated Press

May 17, 2018 11:11 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri has formally called for a national convention to add congressional term limits to the U.S. Constitution.

The resolution, approved by the House Tuesday and the Senate Thursday in a 24-6 vote, makes Missouri one of the first states to call for an Article V Convention of the States. The convention won't happen unless legislatures in two thirds of all states join the call, and any amendments that came out of a convention would need to be approved by three fourths of all legislatures.

Proponents say term limits in the U.S. House and Senate would be a good check on power.

Opponents say term limits cripple lawmakers' ability to gain valuable experience.

If no convention is called within five years, Missouri's resolution would expire.

