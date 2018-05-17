House GOP moves to strip accused lawmaker of committee seats

Pennsylvania House Republicans are moving to take away committee assignments from a member accused of abusing two women who dated him, one of whom is a fellow lawmaker.
The House Republican leadership team sent a memo Thursday to House members saying they'll ask the panel that oversees committee assignments to strip them from Delaware County Rep. Nick Miccarelli.
The memo accuses Miccarelli of repeatedly violating a caucus policy against retaliation.
His accusers are Republican Rep. Tarah Toohil and a Harrisburg lobbyist. Their accusations became public in late February.
Miccarelli says he's innocent of the accusations, but his spokesman says he has "no choice but to accede" to the leaders' action.
Toohil claims Miccarelli hit her and threatened to kill her. The other woman says he forced her to have sex.
