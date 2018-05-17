Connecticut recruiting LGBT families to adopt, foster kids

Connecticut's child welfare agency is actively reaching out to the LGBT community, hoping to persuade members to consider becoming foster and adoptive parents.
The Department of Children and Families on Thursday unveiled its new outreach campaign. Connecticut's initiative is one of a handful of efforts by state and city governments in the U.S. that encourages gay and lesbian families to consider becoming an adoptive or foster parent. In Connecticut, there are currently 4,300 children in state care.
Connecticut's DCF is working with gay and lesbian organizations, such as the Connecticut Gay and Lesbian Chamber, to encourage people to apply.
DCF Commissioner Joette Katz says there are roughly 100 LGBT adoptive families currently in the system. She wants to increase that number to at least 250 by January.
