US Ag Department Secretary Sonny Perdue visits Cheyenne

The head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture visited Wyoming as part of a four-state tour to highlight Trump administration priorities on support for farmers and food stamps.
Secretary Sonny Perdue's visit to Cheyenne on Wednesday included a stop at Climb Wyoming, a nonprofit program designed to help low-income single mothers out of poverty through job training and placement.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Perdue's agency administers the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the nation's largest domestic hunger safety net program.
Perdue says he visited Climb to learn about what SNAP education and training programs are all about.
When he looks at what Climb is doing, Perdue said he wants to see how his agency can replicate and scale the Wyoming program.
