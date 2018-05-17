Demolition set for old North Dakota governor's mansion

The old North Dakota governor's mansion is set for demolition.
Capitol Facilities Manager John Boyle says the 10,000-square-foot residence on the Capitol grounds is scheduled to meet the wrecking ball on Friday.
The old residence has been replaced by an adjacent $5 million mansion that's 13,500 square feet.
The old ranch-style home was completed in 1960 and has been home to nine governors.
The new home is the third official residence built for North Dakota's governors. The original was constructed in 1884 and still stands a few blocks south of the Capitol.
Boyle says final touches are still being done to the new home. He says a public open house will occur later this summer.
