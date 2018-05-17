National Politics

Ex-officer in 2016 hit-and-run crash sues over dismissal

The Associated Press

May 17, 2018 08:12 AM

CROWN POINT, Ind.

A former northwest Indiana sheriff's officer who authorities say struck a man with his squad car while intoxicated at the 2016 Gary Air Show is suing over his dismissal.

The Post-Tribune reports ex-Lake County Lt. Guy Mikulich filed the federal suit last week against the sheriff's department and others. He's seeking at least $75,000 and argues his termination from the department violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

John Kopack, the department's attorney, says a vigorous defense is planned.

The 39-year-old Mikulich on Monday pleaded guilty but mentally ill to charges including leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police say Mikulich's unmarked car struck and injured Derrick Dircks of Frankfort, Illinois, on July 10, 2016, along a street following the show.

