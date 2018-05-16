Nevada ballot initiative unsettled on sanctuary city ban

FILE - This May 8, 2018 file photo shows the Nevada Supreme Court in Carson City, Nev. A legal battle in Nevada over a proposed ballot initiative that seeks to ban so-called sanctuary cities is headed back to state court. In a 6-1 ruling Wednesday, May 16, 2018, the Nevada Supreme Court overturned part of a district court order that would keep the measure off the November ballot. But the justices say more changes are needed before it can go to the voters. Scott Sonner, file AP Photo