Ex-police chief won't be New Orleans homeland security head

A former city police chief who presided over the department amid chaos and scandal that followed Hurricane Katrina will not be hired to head the city's homeland security department, New Orleans' new mayor said Wednesday.
News that Mayor LaToya Cantrell had been prepared to hire Warren Riley for the job had brought strong criticism.
"I have listened to the people of New Orleans on both sides, and I have decided not to move forward with his employment," Cantrell's news release said.
Riley was a veteran member of the department who became chief in 2005, soon after Katrina. He resigned as former Mayor Mitch Landrieu took office in 2010, ahead of sweeping reforms sought by Landrieu and the U.S. Justice Department.
Riley's critics noted a 2011 report by the Justice Department Civil Rights Division outlining problems in the police department. Poor training, lax policies on use of force, weak internal investigations and discriminatory policing were among the problems. Critics also said Riley failed to properly investigate shootings of unarmed civilians after Katrina — a scandal that eventually led to federal investigations and convictions.
Cantrell said Riley did have strong qualifications, including his work as a coordinating officer on federally declared disasters with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"But here in New Orleans: the pain is too great," Cantrell, who took office May 7, said in a news release. "The untreated and lingering trauma so many of our residents still struggle with, the post-traumatic stress that still informs how we all look back to that flashpoint, makes it untenable to move forward with Mr. Riley as part of our new administration."
Cantrell did not say if she has another candidate in mind for the position.
Michael Harrison, who became police chief under Landrieu in 2014, will remain in that role in Cantrell's new administration.
