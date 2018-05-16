National Politics

Law enforcement officer shoots fleeing drug suspect

The Associated Press

May 16, 2018 02:37 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Hartford police say a law enforcement officer has shot and wounded a drug deal suspect who drove at officers while trying to flee.

Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says a member of a Drug Enforcement Administration task force shot a 30-year-old man Wednesday as he drove up on a curb toward officers after being seen selling heroin. The man drove off, but crashed a short time later.

Authorities would not say whether the officer was a federal agent or a local officer on the task force. Foley says it was not a Hartford officer. The task force includes officers from several towns and federal agents.

Foley says the wounded suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the task force was investigating a recent murder.

